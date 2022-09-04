Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000.

SLYG opened at $73.54 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.38 and a 52 week high of $96.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.86.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

