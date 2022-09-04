Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 315.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,223 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,688,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,275,000 after purchasing an additional 558,537 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6,951.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 300,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 296,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 625,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,550,000 after acquiring an additional 268,445 shares during the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 1.3 %

HRL opened at $46.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.54. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.13. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,702.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,702.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Stories

