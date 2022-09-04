Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBTP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 232.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $667,000.

Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PBTP stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.09.

