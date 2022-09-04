Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:HLT opened at $127.49 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.22 and a 200-day moving average of $136.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Barclays started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total value of $363,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 256,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.