Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,515,000 after acquiring an additional 20,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Snap-on by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 210,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,108,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,806,000 after purchasing an additional 49,429 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 943,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,300,000 after purchasing an additional 33,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.7 %

SNA stock opened at $213.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $235.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.94.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

