Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 869.0% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after buying an additional 110,196 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,223,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 515.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 57,882 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,950,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Shares of IDU stock opened at $91.72 on Friday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $78.17 and a 12 month high of $95.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.10.

About iShares US Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

