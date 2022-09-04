Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,348 in the last quarter. Insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.03. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $51.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

