Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 298,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 48,284 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 18,146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 32,619 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Price Performance

SDIV opened at $8.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $13.69.

