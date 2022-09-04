Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 31,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 916.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PPA stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $65.49 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.39.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.