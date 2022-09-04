Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,580 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Constellium during the 4th quarter worth about $71,144,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Constellium during the 4th quarter worth about $42,733,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Constellium during the 4th quarter worth about $21,178,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,077,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,486,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $12.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.90.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Constellium had a return on equity of 72.41% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellium has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

