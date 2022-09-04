Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 27,198 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,198 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $27.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.77. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $33.43.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

