Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 5,064 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,303,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,415,000 after buying an additional 2,526,327 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,056,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,988 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1,485.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 757,392 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,217,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,312,000 after purchasing an additional 535,020 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth $4,005,000. 30.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Shares of EQX stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial cut Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.55.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

