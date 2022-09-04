Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 9,102 Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CNRG stock opened at $93.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.58. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.74 and a fifty-two week high of $112.87.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.