Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEAK. abrdn plc boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 443,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 70,537 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

PEAK stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.84. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $36.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.69%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.