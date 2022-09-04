Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $123.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.18.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

