Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,420 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWX. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 839.6% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

RWX opened at $27.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.02. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $27.09 and a one year high of $38.48.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.