Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,474 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $52.77 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $63.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average of $49.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

