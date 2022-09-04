Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,816 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSD. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 44,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $164.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.22 and its 200 day moving average is $180.44. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.26 and a fifty-two week high of $250.82.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

