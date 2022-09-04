Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 6,900 Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 157.0% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter valued at about $246,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Price Performance

UCO opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average is $40.12. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

