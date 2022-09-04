Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 83,462 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 83,462 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 20,162 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 582,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 44,143 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 337,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 249,423 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 47,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $11.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.