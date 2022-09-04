Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 8,492 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,492 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,699,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 7.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,382,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,424,712.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,424,712.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $724,624.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 226,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,935,664.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,710 shares of company stock worth $3,380,302. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $145.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of -54.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.42. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.53.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

