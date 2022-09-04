Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 279,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,919 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $33,728,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156,132 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,514,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,746,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,633,000 after purchasing an additional 867,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $6,284,000. 45.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 178.91% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

