Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 199,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

UTF stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $29.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.87.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

