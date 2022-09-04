Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,175,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,122,000 after acquiring an additional 48,036 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 532,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,945 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 310,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 236,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 198,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after buying an additional 94,332 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

AOR stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $46.78 and a one year high of $57.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.74.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.