ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 5,068 Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fisker were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Fisker by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Fisker by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,166,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.
Fisker Trading Down 3.8 %
FSR opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 10.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. Fisker Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $23.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Fisker Profile
Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fisker (FSR)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.