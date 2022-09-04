ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 5,068 Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fisker were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Fisker by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Fisker by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,166,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

FSR opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 10.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. Fisker Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $23.75.

FSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fisker from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on shares of Fisker from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

