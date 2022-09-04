ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CNA Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth about $1,522,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Smartsheet by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Smartsheet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,056.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,279 shares of company stock worth $765,014 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $34.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.67. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

