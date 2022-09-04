PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cowen decreased their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

Insider Activity

PCT stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 12.85 and a quick ratio of 12.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.06. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.14.

In related news, Director John Stewart Scott sold 23,955 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $171,996.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,343,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,647,830.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 333,993 shares of company stock worth $2,570,658. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

