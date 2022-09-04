Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) by 267.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 58,797 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Radius Health by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 4,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $40,400.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,963,317 shares in the company, valued at $70,120,602.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Radius Health Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Radius Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radius Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $480.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.45. Radius Health, Inc. has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $23.00.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $58.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radius Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.