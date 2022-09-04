Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Five9 were worth $6,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,102,000 after purchasing an additional 37,884 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 197,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 39,512 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $367,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,066.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,001 shares of company stock valued at $5,299,003. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five9 Stock Down 4.9 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.16.

Shares of FIVN opened at $91.44 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.52 and a 52-week high of $176.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -77.49 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

