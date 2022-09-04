Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,820 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $6,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth $31,160,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $20,213,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,722,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,791,000 after purchasing an additional 434,377 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,761,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,723,000 after purchasing an additional 407,179 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 13.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,053,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,221,000 after purchasing an additional 240,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PACW opened at $25.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.40. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.14 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 35.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Monica L. Sparks acquired 4,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PacWest Bancorp news, CAO Monica L. Sparks purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Taylor purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,000 over the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PACW shares. Raymond James downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.89.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

