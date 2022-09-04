Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 18,886 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 145.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,886 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FRT. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.20.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $100.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.16. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $92.02 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 123.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David W. Faeder bought 10,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,467.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

