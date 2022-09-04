Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 294,800 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 340,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 294,800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,251,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,694,000 after purchasing an additional 531,464 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,263,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 25,019 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,428,000 after purchasing an additional 191,978 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 945,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 224,024 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 935,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,335,000 after purchasing an additional 62,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RWT shares. StockNews.com cut Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

NYSE RWT opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21. The company has a market cap of $882.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Redwood Trust declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 11.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.53%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 242.11%.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

