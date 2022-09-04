RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,514 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in RH were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in RH by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in RH by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in RH in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in RH in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total value of $1,321,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total value of $1,321,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $4,746,605.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,382,173.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,201 shares of company stock valued at $9,566,609. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RH. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RH from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.13.

NYSE RH opened at $252.17 on Friday. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $733.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.18.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.32. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RH will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

