Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,404 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,553 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,762 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RIVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 65.89.

Insider Activity

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at 32.07 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of 19.25 and a 1 year high of 179.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 8.97.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.