Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 72.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 278,960 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $15,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1,458.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RGLD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Royal Gold to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $90.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.63. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.64 and a 1 year high of $147.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.41%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

