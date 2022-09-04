Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,745 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $523,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. 57.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.06% and a negative net margin of 150.96%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $2,132,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,752,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,600,643.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SGMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

