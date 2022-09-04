Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Schneider National by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 0.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Schneider National by 159.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 500,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 307,768 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 700.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 169.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 226,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 142,213 shares during the period. 27.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $22.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.69 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Schneider National in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $26.00 price objective on Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

