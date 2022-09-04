Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14,128.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $24.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $32.32.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

