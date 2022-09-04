Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $242,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $728,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Science Applications International Stock Down 2.3 %

Several analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. Barclays raised their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen raised their target price on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.86.

Shares of SAIC opened at $91.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.31. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $97.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Science Applications International Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

