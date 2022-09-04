SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,054 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 104.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $53.85 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $481.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $836,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,208.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $1,930,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,802,964.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $836,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,208.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

About SEI Investments

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.