Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 899,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,055,000 after buying an additional 50,250 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 259,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 31,496 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 383,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after buying an additional 44,668 shares during the last quarter.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CAPE opened at $22.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $26.91.

