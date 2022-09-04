Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,527 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $54,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 596.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 196,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,321,000 after purchasing an additional 28,883 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 713.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

SSD opened at $90.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.37. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.73 and a 1 year high of $141.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $593.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.84 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.02, for a total transaction of $267,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,100 shares of company stock worth $2,493,425. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

