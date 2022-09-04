Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 180 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,961 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.9% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $38,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after buying an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,917,115,000 after buying an additional 195,716 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,253,179,000 after buying an additional 564,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,053,756,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,143,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

AMZN stock opened at $127.51 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,360 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $1,122,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,212,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

