SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 199.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth $374,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA QUS opened at $110.26 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $103.26 and a 52 week high of $131.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.20.

