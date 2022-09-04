Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAVE opened at $22.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.87. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAVE shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Melius started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

