Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.3 %

SWK stock opened at $85.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.93. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $199.20. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.