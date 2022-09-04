State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 771 Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 800.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $73.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 3.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $120.86.

Insider Transactions at Laredo Petroleum

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $72,668.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,502.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $661,202.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $72,668.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,502.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPI shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

