State of Tennessee Treasury Department Takes $506,000 Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 28.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 51.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 75.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 8.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $9.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.07. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -18.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Featured Stories

