State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stock Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,656 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,009 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Argan were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Argan by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in Argan by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 98,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Argan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,324,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Argan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Argan by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after purchasing an additional 82,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Argan Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE:AGX opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $464.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.52. Argan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $49.60.

Argan Announces Dividend

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.28 million during the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.01%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Argan’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

