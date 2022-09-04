STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Stock Position Decreased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in STORE Capital by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 29,345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 39,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

STORE Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

STORE Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $36.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.21. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 128.33%.

About STORE Capital

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

